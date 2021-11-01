

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kennametal Inc. (KMT):



-Earnings: $36.20 million in Q1 vs. -$21.68 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.43 in Q1 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.19 million or $0.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.38 per share -Revenue: $483.51 million in Q1 vs. $400.31 million in the same period last year.



