RENOVI, a new NFT marketplace for architects, 3D designers and developers, has been launched today giving creators the opportunity to showcase and monetise their work.

Validated through the blockchain, NFTs within Renovi can be used for artistic and collection purposes, with actual items also being made available to the Metaverse.

The secure platform, developed by a team of senior leaders within the design, property, tech, finance and legal professions, is the first NFT marketplace of its kind for architects, 3D designers, and developers.

Renovi's website will be able to integrate with the most popular crypto wallets. The wallets will be able to read the NFT user data and display its contents on the Renovi platform. It will also host live auctions, hot bids, and top sellers.

The easy-to-use platform means creators can upload their designs in seconds.

NFT stands for non-fungible token. The tokens are not interchangeable as they have unique properties. They can be used to represent ownership of one-of-a-kind assets such as digital art, digital collectables and even real estate.

NFTs can only have one official owner at a time, and they're verified by the blockchain.

Their meteoric rise has been well documented with the total market capitalisation for NFTs in 2019 at USD 40 million, then rising to USD 338 Million in 2020. At the time of writing, it is approximately 2.9 billion.

In March 2021, the market cap of just the 10 biggest projects alone was USD 432 million while, at the time of writing, the market cap is a staggering 2.9 billion.

The Blockchain technology market size in 2021 is estimated at USD 5.88 Billion and is expected to rise to USD 394 Billion by 2028.

Adonis Zachariades, Renovi, said: "We are very excited to be launching the first niche NFT marketplace of its kind."

"We believe that Renovi will become 'the go to' marketplace for people working across architectural, 3D design and property development sectors.

"The Metaverse is a collection of alternate digital realities where people work, play, and socialise. We want to play our part in building it and create a shop window for those seeking to raise their profile, promote their projects, or sell their work."

