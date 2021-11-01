TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for third-quarter earnings of 2021. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results .
Mosaic has also posted a Market Update presentation dated November 2021, https://investors.mosaicco.com/market-education/default.aspx.
Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, November 2 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial-in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.
|Dial-In #:
678.825.8336
|Conference ID:
5571319
|Replay:
Dial In #:
404.537.3406
|Conference ID:
5571319
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
Contacts:
The Mosaic Company
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com
Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-244-0669
investor@mosaicco.com
SOURCE: The Mosaic Company
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670649/The-Mosaic-Company-Mosaic-Announces-2021-Third-Quarter-Earnings-Release