- (PLX AI) - Fresenius Medical Care targets a reduction of annual cost base of EUR 500 million by 2025 with anticipated one-time investments of around EUR 450-500 million.
- • First year of net savings expected in 2023
- • Business operations to be structured in two global operating segments: Care Enablement and Care Delivery
- • Fresenius Medical Care expects to complete the roll-out of its new global operating model around 2023 and the savings initiative largely completed by 2024
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de