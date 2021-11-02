Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.11.2021
Glow Lifetech - Wirksames Mittel gegen Covid-19, Long-Covid, Grippe, Morbus Crohn oder Arthritis?
02.11.2021 | 07:03
Nippon Express Co., Ltd.: Nippon Express Opens Branch Office in Serbia

- Becoming First Japanese Forwarder to Establish Business Location in Serbia -

TOKYO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH (hereinafter "NE Germany"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has established a Belgrade Branch in the Republic of Serbia, which opened for business on Monday, October 11.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202110282458-O1-WsZ27605

Photo1: Building housing the branch https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202110282458/_prw_PI2fl_B1pt8o16.jpg

Photo2: Location of Belgrade Branch https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202110282458/_prw_PI3fl_FImXt1j7.jpg

Located in the center of Europe, Serbia is becoming a base of operations for an increasing number of companies in the automobile, electrical equipment/parts and other mobility and EV-related industries due to its advantages as a production site. Serbia's economic growth rate has been hovering at 2-4% in recent years, and strong economic growth is expected in future.

By becoming the first Japanese forwarder to open its own business location in Serbia, NE Germany is aiming to boost its sales to a variety of companies in the mobility and other industries operating in Central and Eastern European countries, including Serbia and other Balkan states.

The Belgrade Branch has been opened with the aim of expanding logistics services in Central and Eastern Europe, continuing Nippon Express's commitment to meeting diversifying logistics needs around the world.

- Business description
Forwarding (air/ocean/rail cargo), warehousing/delivery, removals

- Profile of business location
Name: Belgrade Branch, Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH Address: Sremska 4, 2100 Novi Sad, Serbia

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

