- (PLX AI) - NCC Q3 orders SEK 8,905 million vs. estimate SEK 11,500 million.
- • Q3 sales SEK 14,531 million vs. estimate SEK 14,300 million
- • Q3 net income SEK 706 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 6.56
|14,870
|15,430
|07:24
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:15
|NCC Q3 EBIT SEK 877 Million vs. Estimate SEK 852 Million
|26.10.
|Invitation to presentation of NCC AB's interim report for the third quarter 2021
|26.10.
|NCC AB to construct 191 energy-efficient apartments for NREP in Finland
|12.10.
|NCC AB to construct stormwater tunnel in Copenhagen
|04.10.
|NCC AB divests the asphalt business in Finland to Asfalttikallio
|NCC AB
|14,930
|+1,63 %