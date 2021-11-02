- (PLX AI) - Sinch Q3 sales SEK 3,938 million vs. estimate SEK 3,600 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK 266 million vs. estimate SEK 51 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 0.36
|Sinch AB: Interim report, January - September 2021
|July - September 2021
Net sales increased by 122 percent to SEK 3,938m (1,778). Organic growth in local currency was 41 percent.Gross profit increased by 86 percent to SEK 896m (481). Organic growth...
|07:39
|Sinch Q3 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 298 Million vs. Estimate SEK 296 Million
|Mo
|Sinch AB: Sinch completes the acquisition of MessengerPeople
|Stockholm, Sweden - November 1, 2021 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces that the acquisition of MessengerPeople has been completed.
MessengerPeople...
|Fr
|Change in the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)
|Stockholm, Sweden - October 29, 2021 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced that the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)...
|26.10.
|Resolutions from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Sinch AB (publ)
|Stockholm, Sweden - October 26, 2021 - Sinch AB (publ) ("Sinch" or the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday 26 October 2021.
Authorization for the board of directors to resolve...
