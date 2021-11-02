- (PLX AI) - Erste Group 9-month net income EUR 1,451.4 million
- • Net interest income increased to EUR 3,669.5 million (+2.2%; EUR 3,589.3 million), primarily due to one-off effects resulting from TLTRO III take-up in Austria and Slovakia
- • Net fee and commission income rose to EUR 1,690.4 million (+16.7%; EUR 1,448.3 million)
- • Increases were posted across all fee and commission categories and core markets, with significant growth seen in particular in payment services as well as in asset management and in the securities business
- • Net trading result improved to EUR 67.5 million (EUR 9.0 million)
- • Operating income increased to EUR 5,735.0 million (+8.5%; EUR 5,285.8 million)
- • Erste Group expects net loan growth in the mid to high-single digits
- • For the 2021 fiscal year Erste Group targets a dividend of EUR 1.6 per share, thereby returning to its progressive dividend policy
