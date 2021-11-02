

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported higher profit for the third quarter, driven by Fresenius Vamed and Fresenius Kabi as well as by the favorable net interest development. Also, the company increased its fiscal 2021 sales guidance and improved its earnings outlook.



Group net income before special items increased by 2% to €435 million or €0.78 per share from €427 million or €0.77 per share last year.



Excluding estimated COVID-19 effects, Group net income before special items would have grown 12% - 16% in constant currency. Reported Group net income decreased to €413 million or €0.74 per share from the prior year's €427 million or €0.77 per share.



Group sales increased by 5% to €9,324 million from €8,918 million generated in the same period of last year.



Looking ahead, the company now projects constant currency sales to grow in a mid single-digit range in FY/21. Previously, the company projected sales growth in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range in constant currency.



Earnings growth in constant currency is now expected to be around the top-end of the low single-digit percentage range. Implicitly, net income for the Group excluding Fresenius Medical Care is now expected to grow in a low double-digit percentage range in constant currency. Previously, Fresenius expected high single-digit percentage growth in constant currency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FRESENIUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de