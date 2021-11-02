Beckley Psytech, a private company dedicated to addressing neurological and psychiatric disorders through the novel application of psychedelic medicines, today announces that Cosmo Feilding Mellen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2021 London Healthcare Conference, taking place in-person and virtually from 16th to 19th November, 2021.

Company presentation with virtual live stream

Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:30 am GMT 12:05 pm GMT

To register, please click here

The presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on Beckley Psytech's website shortly after the event

The presentation will introduce Beckley Psytech and provide an update on its target indications, its pipeline of drug candidates and ongoing clinical trials:

Low-dose psilocybin in SUNHA Phase 1 with read out expected in early 2022, and 5-MeO-DMT intranasal formulation safety and tolerability Phase 1 dose ranging study with preliminary data in H1 2022

To request a one-on-one meeting with the Beckley Psytech management team, please contact us at info@beckleypsytech.com or gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com.

-Ends-

Beckley Psytech www.beckleypsytech.com

Beckley Psytech is a clinical stage privately held company dedicated to helping patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders by developing a broad pipeline of psychedelic compounds in rare and more common diseases. Our vision is for clinically validated psychedelic medicines to be integrated into modern medical practice in order to help patients with high unmet medical need around the world, suffering from Short-lasting unilateral neuralgiform headache attacks (SUNHA), treatment resistant depression and other profoundly debilitating conditions. Beckley Psytech was founded in 2019 leveraging some of the expertise developed over more than 20 years by the Beckley Foundation, an independent non-profit and world leader in psychedelic medicine research, and is based out of Oxford, United Kingdom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005131/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Beckley Psytech

Cosmo Feilding Mellen

Chief Executive Officer

info@beckleypsytech.com



Communications

FTI Consulting

Ben Atwell Mike Trace

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

beckleypsytech@fticonsulting.com



Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

+41 76 735 01 31

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com