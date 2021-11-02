ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix Extends COBRA HyperSpec Range

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ProPhotonix Extends COBRA HyperSpec range to offer hyperspectral SWIR illumination from 950nm to 1750nm. Configurable LED illumination solution for hyperspectral SWIR applications.

ProPhotonix Limited, (AIM:PPIX)(OTC PINK:STKR), a designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces the release of its COBRA HyperSpec SWIR line light. This tunable SWIR (short wavelength infrared) line light allows for high-resolution, reliable imaging. It is fully customizable and can be configured to a range of applications including textile recycling and quality control in the food industry.

"By using SWIR technology, even the most challenging materials can be illuminated. Many features or defects across a number of applications which are invisible to the human eye can be detected using wavelengths in the SWIR range," commented Simon Stanley, Director of Technology at ProPhotonix. For example, in textile recycling, the COBRA HyperSpec SWIR configuration can be used to differentiate between manmade materials like polyester and plant-based materials such as cotton.

Recycling is a major priority in the EU in the years ahead. For example, by 2025 the EU requires that all member states separate their textile waste in an attempt to increase textile reuse and recycling. Vision systems are well placed to address the business challenges that these requirements present. In the food and beverage industry, ever-increasing quality, traceability, and safety requirements mean increasing pressure on companies to improve efficiencies and quality. SWIR illumination is a cost-effective and sustainable solution to achieve this by improving the effectiveness and detection capability of these vision systems.

The COBRA HyperSpec SWIR LED line light is a customizable illumination platform allowing users to optimize the spectrum to maximize contrast, compensate for camera sensitivity and deliver clearer, higher resolution images for increased accuracy and speed. Precise control of the light via its user-friendly GUI allows system designers to easily fine-tune the performance of their system. Discrete control of each wavelength allows users to select the optimum wavelength balancing and relative intensities specific to the application needs. For high-speed image acquisition, the platform's exceptional strobe capability can be configured to pulse all four strobe lines either simultaneously or sequentially with a combined delay and response time of less than one microsecond (1μs). In addition, COBRA HyperSpec offers field adjustable optics allowing users to select the optimum lens position for its application. COBRA HyperSpec is modular and is available in any length up to 6 meters.

Commenting on the new COBRA HyperSpec product, Simon Stanley said:

"Our launch of the SWIR COBRA HyperSpec LED Line Light gives companies more flexibility to test this new technology and better define their specification. This makes it an ideal evaluation product allowing us to partner with the customer to produce a tailored solution to meet their specification."

The COBRA HyperSpec SWIR is the latest addition to the ProPhotonix COBRA Line Light product range. The COBRA MultiSpec and HyperSpec products offer up to 12 wavelengths in a compact, completely configurable platform allowing for optimal image acquisition. To find out more about our LED based solutions and the COBRA HyperSpec, visit https://www2.prophotonix.com/Hyperspectral-SWIR--LED-Line-Light .

ProPhotonix Limited Simon Stanley Director of Technology Tel: +353(0)21 500 1300 sstanley@prophotonix.com WH Ireland Limited Katy Mitchell Ben Good Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 1666

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry-leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, the U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

