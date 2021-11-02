- (PLX AI) - Olvi Q3 revenue EUR 134.3 million vs. estimate EUR 127 million.
- • Q3 net income EUR 20.8 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.99
|Olvi Q3 EBIT EUR 23.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 24 Million
