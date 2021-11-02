- (PLX AI) - Maersk Q3 revenue USD 16,612 million vs. estimate USD 16,600 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA USD 6,943 million vs. estimate USD 6,960 million
- • Q3 EBIT USD 5,859 million vs. estimate USD 5,950 million
- • Q3 pretax profit USD 5,674 million vs. estimate USD 5,770 million
- • Maersk share buy-back additional USD 5 billion over the years 2024 and 2025
- • Maersk acquisition of SENATOR INTERNATIONAL and the ordering of additional aircraft
- • Maersk says EBITDA for Q1 2022 is expected to be in line with Q4 2021
- • Maersk reiterates the guidance for the underlying EBITDA expected to be in the range of USD 22.0bn-23.0bn, the underlying EBIT in the range of USD 18.0bn-19.0bn, and free cash flow (FCF) of minimum USD 14.5bn, as announced on 16 September
