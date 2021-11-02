

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Yamaha Corp. (YAMHF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the six months ended September 30, 2021 rose to 21.43 billion Japanese yen or 122.48 yen per basic share from last year's 7.08 billion yen or 40.30 yen per basic share.



Operating profit was 28.78 billion yen up from 10.74 billion yen in the previous year.



Revenue for the period was 198.50 billion yen up from 164.80 billion yen last year.



The company cut its annual forecasts due to the increased product supply shortages caused by difficulties in procuring semiconductors and the disruption in logistics.



The company now expects full year core operating profit to be 40 billion yen, operating profit of 45.5 billion yen, profit for the period attributable to owners of parent of 34.5 billion yen and consolidated revenue of 390 billion yen.



Previously, it expected annual core operating profit of 47.0 billion yen, and revenue of 400 billion yen.



