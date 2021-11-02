DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: CEO Commencement

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: CEO Commencement 02-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dermot Crowley commences role as Chief Executive Officer

Pat McCann retires from Board

Dublin and London |2 November 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces:

Further to the announcement made on 2 March 2021, Dermot Crowley has succeeded Pat McCann as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1 November 2021.

Pat McCann retired from the Board with effect from 31 October 2021, and his employment by the Company will cease on 31 December 2021. Payments made or to be made after his retirement as a director are disclosed on the Company website.

John Hennessy, Group Chairman commented:

"On behalf of the Board and the entire Group I would like to once again thank Pat for his immense contribution to Dalata since founding the Company in 2007. He has been instrumental in growing Dalata into the ambitious organisation that it is today. It has been a pleasure working with him since listing in 2014 and I wish him every success in the future.

I would also like to take this opportunity to wish Dermot well as he steps into the role of CEO. It is an exciting time for Dalata and the Board is confident in Dermot's ability to lead the Company into the next phase. We look forward to working with him in the period ahead".

-ENDS-

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,161 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 11 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding over 2,600 bedrooms. The new rooms will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 11,800. For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR39.6 million and a loss after tax of EUR30.4 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Dermot Crowley, CEO Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance Niamh Carr, Group Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 125727 EQS News ID: 1245280 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245280&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)