Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Property

2 November 2021

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or the "Company")

Disposal of Property

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the disposal of a property from its portfolio.

The Company has sold a 22,720 sq ft car showroom in Stafford for GBP4.9 million, GBP1.15 million (31%) ahead of the 30 June 2021 valuation, representing a net initial yield1 of 5.8%.

The property is let to VW Group UK Limited and was purchased in July 2018 for GBP4.55 million. Following the disposal, net gearing2 has decreased to 18.5%.

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said:

"Having generated a good level of income during three years of ownership and with the current lease expiring in 2024, we accepted an offer from a special purchaser to crystallise a profit and be able to reinvest the sale proceeds in assets with better rental growth prospects."

1 Passing rent divided by sale price plus estimated purchasers' costs.

2 Gross borrowings less cash (excluding rent deposits and retentions) divided by last published property portfolio valuation.

For further information, please contact:

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

