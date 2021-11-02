Anzeige
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Property

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Property

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Property 02-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2 November 2021

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or the "Company")

Disposal of Property

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the disposal of a property from its portfolio.

The Company has sold a 22,720 sq ft car showroom in Stafford for GBP4.9 million, GBP1.15 million (31%) ahead of the 30 June 2021 valuation, representing a net initial yield1 of 5.8%.

The property is let to VW Group UK Limited and was purchased in July 2018 for GBP4.55 million. Following the disposal, net gearing2 has decreased to 18.5%.

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said:

"Having generated a good level of income during three years of ownership and with the current lease expiring in 2024, we accepted an offer from a special purchaser to crystallise a profit and be able to reinvest the sale proceeds in assets with better rental growth prospects."

1 Passing rent divided by sale price plus estimated purchasers' costs.

2 Gross borrowings less cash (excluding rent deposits and retentions) divided by last published property portfolio valuation.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
         www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  125721 
EQS News ID:  1245234 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245234&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
