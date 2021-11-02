Anzeige
02.11.2021 | 08:41
Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q3/2021 interim report

EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 2 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 9:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q3/2021 interim report

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-9/2021 on Tuesday 9 November 2021 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held
on 9 November 2021 at 13.00 Finnish time as webcast at
https://eezy.videosync.fi/2021-q3-tulos

The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
Eezy Plc
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913


