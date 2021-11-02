Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G ISIN: SE0012853455 Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ 
Tradegate
02.11.21
09:28 Uhr
45,100 Euro
-0,290
-0,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,09045,20009:37
45,11045,18009:37
PR Newswire
02.11.2021 | 08:57
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT Infrastructure V holds final close - reaches hard cap with continued strong investor support

  • The EQT Infrastructure V fund holds final close at EUR 15.7 billion in fee-generating assets under management, fortifying EQT's position as one of the leading infrastructure investors globally
  • Strong demand from a well-diversified, global group of existing and new investors, with a 99 percent re-up rate from the predecessor fund based on committed capital and 68 percent based on the number of investors
  • Continued strong investor support for EQT Infrastructure's purpose-driven and thematic investment strategy

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure V fund (the "Fund") has held its final close at EUR 15.7 billion in fee-generating assets under management. The fundraising, led by EQT's in-house Capital Raising and Client Relations team, was launched in July 2020 and active fundraising efforts were materially concluded during Q2 2021.

The fundraising for EQT Infrastructure V resulted in a 99 percent re-up rate from the predecessor fund based on committed capital and 68 percent based on the number of investors. The strong demand demonstrates the continued support for EQT Infrastructure's thematic investment strategy, focused on backing companies within its core sectors: energy, transport & logistics, environmental, digital, and social infrastructure.

The Fund is backed by a well-diversified, global investor base consisting of pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, family offices, and private wealth platforms, among others.

Lennart Blecher, Head of Real Assets' Advisory Teams and Deputy Managing Partner, said, "We are humbled by the confidence the investors have placed in us, and we see the successful fundraising as a testimony to EQT's purpose-driven and thematic approach to infrastructure investing. Looking ahead, we have a strong pipeline of interesting opportunities within energy transition and decarbonization, digital, environmental, and social infrastructure on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as the potential for select investments in Asia-Pacific."

Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner, added, "EQT Infrastructure has over the years evolved into a truly global platform that is actively developing mission-critical infrastructure assets that provide essential services to societies around the world. The closing marks yet another milestone on this journey, and it will allow EQT Infrastructure to continue to execute on sustainable transformation within its core sectors."

The Fund made its first transaction in August 2020 and has since then invested in 12 portfolio companies. The investments are in line with EQT Infrastructure's strategy of backing companies that provide essential services to society and can make a positive impact in their respective sectors. The portfolio companies include ferry line operators Molslinjen and Torghatten in the Nordics, energy transition companies Covanta and Cypress Creek in North America, as well as digital infrastructure operators Deutsche Glasfaser, DELTA Fiber, and Fiberklaar in Continental Europe.

EQT Infrastructure V is currently approximately 60-65 percent invested, subject to customary regulatory approvals (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication).

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-infrastructure-v-holds-final-close---reaches-hard-cap-with-continued-strong-investor-support,c3445012

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3445012/1489838.pdf

Press Release EQT AB EQT Infrastructure V closing 211102

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-infrastructure-v,c2974805

EQT Infrastructure V

EQT AB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.