Jellysmack the #1 Digital-First Company on Social Media in the U.S. Eyes U.K. Creators in Global Expansion Initiative

The company announced the hiring of a U.K. country manager to accelerate growth of its surging Creator Programme that counts over 350 of the world's leading content creators

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creator company Jellysmack announces the advancement of its popular Creator Programme in the U.K., marking it as a key European market within the creator economy. The VC-backed technology startup has hired a country manager based in London and is building out a team to raise brand awareness and sign the most influential creators to its growing roster.

As Jellysmack's new Country Manager for the U.K., Jason Brown brings rich experience in brand partnerships, advertising, and digital content. From record labels like Sony BMG and Warner Music to global brands like Coca-Cola and Adidas, Brown leverages his deep expertise with content and creators to establish meaningful partnerships. As the leader of the U.K. team, Brown aims to build Jellysmack's presence in the region and add to its roster of 18 talented U.K. creators that includes high-profile names like Jack Massey Welsh, Jimmy Broadbent and MrWhoseTheBoss. The company's U.K. creators span over five genres including Arts & Craft, True Crime, Food, Vlogs and Gaming, and represent over 20M YouTube subscribers.

The international expansion strategy was first announced in May 2021 when Jellysmack secured a Series C round from leading tech VC SoftBank Vision Fund II. Since then, the company has hired former YouTube executive Youri Hazanov as Head of International and former Taboola executive Harry Levy as Head of EMEA and LATAM. The company has also begun building teams in Latin America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe and signed over 100 international creators.

The Jellysmack Creator Programme leverages the company's proprietary A.I. technology and first-party data to help individual video creators grow their audiences across multiple social platforms. Once a creator joins, Jellysmack uses its suite of tech tools and team of experts to edit, optimize, and distribute videos onto Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube on behalf of the creator, thereby establishing new revenue streams. The Creator Programme currently counts over 350 of the world's most influential creators as partners, including megastars PewDiePie, MrBeast, and Cauet, plus fan favorites like Patrick Starrr, Bailey Sarian, Nas Daily, and Claudipia.

"There is so much untapped potential for U.K. creators to expand their business and Jellysmack will help take them to the next level," says Brown. "We are putting in the work and committing the right resources to our global expansion, and I'm proud to be a part of this innovative company."

Head of EMEA and LATAM, Harry Levy, expressed his enthusiasm for Brown joining the team adding, "Growing our network of leading video content creators and media partners in the U.K. is a top priority for Jellysmack, and there's no one more experienced than Jason to run this effort. His 25 years of experience deeply rooted in U.K. talent management and digital media make him the perfect choice to lead this crucial market for us."

Beyond the Creator Programme, Brown will also lead localized efforts to expand Jellysmack's Media Partner Programme, where the company optimizes and distributes social content for media brands. Parisian rap and R&B radio station Skyrock has already signed on as a media partner to maximize the potential of its video content. Lastly, Jellysmack's new Marquee Programme, where the company produces and distributes unique video content for celebrity partners, will round out the immediate focus of the European team.

About Jellysmack

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary data and video optimization tools drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. The company is currently home to over 350 influential creators, including MrBeast, PewDiePie, Bailey Sarian, Brad Mondo, Karina Garcia, Derek Deso and Patrick Starrr. Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. According to leading global video audience measurement firm Tubular Labs, combined Jellysmack-managed content boasts 10 billion global monthly video views and a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, reaching nearly 45% of all Americans and making it the largest digital-first company in the U.S. in monthly social media viewers. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com.

