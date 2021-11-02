Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica Board decides on financial targets

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Enzymatica AB today decided on financial targets for the company. At year-end 2026, net sales should amount to at least 600 million SEK, with an EBIT margin of at least 28 %. The coronapandemic has severely impacted the company's sales in 2021, but the Board assesses the company stands well prepared for the future.

The coronapandemic and the following restrictions have led to a very low incidence of common cold viruses in 2020-2021. This severely affected Enzymatica's sales, particularly in 2021, but there are now many signs of a recovery in the cold/flu markets throughout the world. During the pandemic, Enzymatica has worked structured and long-term with cost savings, product development, clinical studies, patents, and organizational development, to prepare expansion into new markets. Accordingly, the Board's overall assessment is that the company stands well prepared for the future, and that a return to more normal cold/flu seasons, together will the company's continued international expansion, will have a positive effect on sales.

"Enzymatica has an excellent product with an efficiency that is highly appreciated by consumers. This is shown not least by the high degree of repurchasing and the number of loyal consumers. The pandemic has put the importance of protecting against common cold viruses in the limelight, as it is no longer socially acceptable to show cold symptoms when moving among other people. The company's management team has navigated ideally during the pandemic and continued to build a stable and good company. Overall, this leads to the Board's decision on ambitious yet realistic targets for the future", said Bengt Baron, Chairman of the Board of Enzymatica.

The Board has decided on the following targets until year-end 2026:

Net sales amounting to at least 600 MSEK

EBIT margin of at least 28 %.

The information in this press release is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:45 CET on 2 November 2021.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Bengt Baron, Chairman of the Board, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 (0) 708 59 30 09 | Email: bengt.baron@outlook.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 (0) 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com

