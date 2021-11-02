U.K. researchers have developed a battery with a photocathode made of vanadium dioxide, which is used to harvest light and store zinc ions and zinc oxide as a charge transport layer. The device showed an efficiency of around 1.2% and capacity retention of around 73% after 500 cycles.University of Cambridge researchers have developed a photo-rechargeable zinc-ion battery that is able to harvest and store solar energy. "These cells were conceived as a low-cost energy harvesting and storage solution for off-grid communities in developing countries," Professor Michael Volder told pv magazine. The ...

