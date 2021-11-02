OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director Declaration
London, November 2
2 November 2021
Oxford Instruments plc (the"Company")
Director Declaration
Mary Waldner, a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Oxford Instruments plc, will be appointed as a Non-executive Director of Senior plc with effect from 1 December 2021.
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448
