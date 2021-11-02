OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director Declaration

2 November 2021

Oxford Instruments plc (the"Company")

Director Declaration

Mary Waldner, a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Oxford Instruments plc, will be appointed as a Non-executive Director of Senior plc with effect from 1 December 2021.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448