

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.45 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit releases Italy's manufacturing PMI survey results. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 4.50 and 4.55 am ET, respectively. At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound and the franc, it retreated against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 131.82 against the yen, 1.0563 against the franc, 0.8498 against the pound and 1.1599 against the greenback as of 4:40 am ET.



