Prokarium, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the oncology field of microbial immunotherapy, today announced the appointment of Livija Deban, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer.

"Since joining Prokarium, Livija has been central to the strategic and operational development of the company's immuno-oncology portfolio, including our next-generation Salmonella platform," said Kristen Albright, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Prokarium. "I look forward to closely working with her and the team to establish Prokarium as a recognized leader in microbial immunotherapy."

"At Prokarium, we are leveraging cutting edge science at the intersection of immunology and synthetic biology to develop innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors," said Dr. Deban. "Our approach builds on the long history of microbial immunotherapy and holds the promise of providing solutions to many clinical needs that cannot be addressed by current cancer therapeutics. I am honored to be appointed as CSO and am excited to work with the leadership team and the board to accelerate our pipeline."

Dr. Deban previously served as Prokarium's Vice President of Research. Prior to joining Prokarium, she led the immuno-oncology R&D at Oxford BioTherapeutics, where she focused on the target discovery and the development of antibodies for cancer treatment. Previously, Dr. Deban conducted her postdoctoral academic research at Cancer Research UK and King's College London. She received her master's degree in Medical Biotechnology from the University of Bologna and holds a PhD in Basic and Applied Immunology from University Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Italy.

About Prokarium

Prokarium is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of microbial immunotherapy. Our pipeline is designed to unlock the next level of immuno-oncology by building on the most recent advances in cancer immunology. Prokarium's lead program is focused on transforming the treatment paradigm in bladder cancer by orchestrating immune-driven, long-lasting antitumor effects. Prokarium is based London, UK. For further information, visit https://www.prokarium.com.

