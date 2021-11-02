FlyForm Ltd: FlyForm Named Fastest Growing Technology and Digital Company in Wales

The company was also named the 11th fastest growing company in Wales by Fast Growth 50

CARDIFF, Wales, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyForm Limited - an Elite, pureplay ServiceNow partner headquartered in Cardiff - has been named the fastest growing Technology and Digital Business in Wales by Fast Growth 50. The company was also named the 11th fastest growing company in Wales for the second year in a row, recognising revenue growth of 238%.

Philip Davies, CEO and Co-founder of FlyForm, said:

"Wales continues to be home to some of the most exciting technology companies to emerge in recent years. When my business partner - Arron Davies and I founded FlyForm, we firmly believed in Wales' potential for disruptive companies like ours to grow and prosper. Today, we saw that vision validated. These past two years have not been easy on businesses, and we are touched and encouraged to see so many of our peers continue to thrive in this climate. The success of the firms included on this list is evidence of the strong entrepreneurial spirit of Welsh business leaders.

This recognition is also a testament to our fantastic team members and their incredible work. Without them, our success would not be possible"

Philip founded FlyForm with his business partner Arron Davies in late 2015. As the only Wales-based Elite status partner of ServiceNow - the premier global B2B cloud platform with 2020 revenue of $4.5bn, FlyForm was created with the mission of making the world a better place through people and technology. Since its early days, the company has quickly grown from its headquarter in Cardiff to work with clients across the UK and headcount has increased by over 800%. It was also named SME of the Year at the 2020 Cardiff Business Awards and Best Computer Software and Information Technology Services Company at the 2021 UK Business Awards.

Established in 1999, the Wales Fast Growth 50 initiative recognises the top 50 fastest growing companies in Wales and has firmly established itself as the list of business success that entrepreneurs across Wales aspire to. The 2021 Wales Fast Growth 50 firms generated an additional £336 million in turnover during 2018-2020 at an average growth rate of 135% and created over 2,000 new jobs in just two years.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, founder of the Wales Fast Growth 50 said:

"Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the persistence and innovation of the Wales Fast Growth 50 firms through these times have been incredible, often having to adapt their business model in almost impossible economic circumstances.

I am delighted that FlyForm, in their second year on the Fast Growth 50 list, has won the award for the fastest growing technology and digital firm in Wales. Whilst the accolade is based on growth in turnover, the founders' commitment to their staff, their pursuit of excellence and vision in creating a brilliant Welsh business make them worthy recipients of the title".

About FlyForm

FlyForm was founded in 2015 by Arron Davies and Phil Davies. As the only Wales-based partner of ServiceNow - the premier global B2B cloud platform, FlyForm was created with the mission of making the world a better place through the power of technology. FlyForm's current clients span a variety of sectors, including public sector, financial services, technology and healthcare. For more information about FlyForm, visit www.flyform.com

