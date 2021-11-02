Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bricknode Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (561/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Bricknode Holding AB, company registration number 559083-5970, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Bricknode Holding AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 09, 2021. Shares Short name: BRICK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 9,869,023 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016288591 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 239253 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559083-5970 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova AB on +46 8 546 017 58.