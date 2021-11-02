

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation increased in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.9 percent rise in September and August. Economists had expected a 1.1 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in October, after remained unchanged in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.1 percent.



Prices for heating oil, gas and fuel increased in October.



The core CPI rose 0.6 percent yearly in October and grew 0.2 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.4 percent monthly in October and increased 1.3 percent from a year ago.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales increased a real working-day adjusted 2.5 percent yearly in September.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales gained 0.1 percent monthly in September.



On a nominal basis, retail sales rose 1.9 percent annually in September and remained unchanged from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de