KELLER GROUP PLC - Director Declaration

For immediate release 2 November 2021

EXTERNAL BOARD APPOINTMENT

Keller Group plc ("Keller"), the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor, announces the following external board appointment in accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority:

Baroness Kate Rock, Senior Independent Director of Keller, has been appointed to the Board of Electra Private Equity plc with effect from 1 November 2021.

Notes to Editors :

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State