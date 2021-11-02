

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose slightly on Tuesday as government bond yields retreated ahead of key central bank meetings in the United States and Britain.



The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will announce their monetary policy decisions on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



Earlier today, the Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate on hold, but abandoned an ultra-low target for bond yields.



The benchmark DAX edged up 47 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,853 after rising 0.8 percent the previous day.



Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh jumped as much as 14 percent after raising its 2021 revenue target.



Fresenius shares rallied 5.2 percent as the healthcare company reported a rise in third-quarter sales and net profit.



Fresenius Medical Care rose 2.5 percent after the kidney dialysis company announced plans to eliminate as many as 5,000 full-time positions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

