02.11.2021
First North Denmark: Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S will be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 3 November 2021. 



Name:             Scandinavian Medical Solutions
------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061675006         
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          SMSMED            
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            27,250,000 shares       
------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 39901749           
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.04           
------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1               
------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100   
------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table   
------------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME             
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         236967            
------------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification:

Industry   Supersector
------------------------
20      2010    
Health Care Health Care
------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024160
