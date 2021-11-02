DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 01/11/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 77.8499
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 922680
CODE: SRHE
