Sims Limited Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Limited, a global leader in metal recycling and data center IT circularity, and an emerging leader in municipal recycling and renewable energy, today announced the publication of its fiscal year 2021 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company's progress toward its sustainability goals, as well as its first ever stand-alone Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report, which reflects the company's ambition and commitment to climate action.

"Sustainability is the foundation of our company, and our purpose - create a world without waste to preserve our planet - continues to guide our company's strategic growth and sustainability targets," said Alistair Field, CEO and managing director of Sims Limited. "I am proud of the progress we have made on the business and sustainability front, and I look forward to contributing further to the company's continued and long-term growth."

In FY21, the company strengthened its sustainability core by launching sustainability targets for 2025 and beyond, as well as implemented a centralized environmental data collection system to help facilitate tracking the company's progress toward achieving their goals. Significantly, FY21 also saw the company accomplish the lowest total recordable injury rate to date.

Highlights from the FY21 report include:

Achieved a 31 percent increase in repurposed cloud storage units entering secondary electronic markets.

Announced plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement; to become carbon neutral by 2042; and in the short-term, reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 23 percent by FY25 as compared to their FY20 baseline.

Nineteen percent of the electricity used across Sims Limited's facilities was from renewable sources.

Investment of over AU$160M in solutions to close the loop on metals recovery.

The company's most recent business division, Sims Resource Renewal, was formally established in FY21, which supports Sims Limited's efforts to close its own resource loops and create useful products for society. Since then, the company was granted planning development approval for the pilot plasma gasification plant in Rocklea, Australia.

This year, the company also published its first standalone Task Force on Climate-Related

Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, which details the results of climate change scenario analysis on Sims' most significant climate related risks and opportunities. Sims will use the results of this analysis for future risk management and strategic decision making.

The full sustainability report is available to view or download on the company's website, www.simsltd.com.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling and data center IT circularity, and an emerging leader in the municipal recycling and the renewable energy industries. Our 3,880 employees operate from more than 260 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com .

