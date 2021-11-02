Developed by cleantech company Verditek, the flexible module has a 20.1% efficiency and a weight of 4.9kg. It can bend up to 35% using standard 160µ-thick crystalline cells.Italian solar module manufacturer Verditek Solar Italy, a unit of U.K.-based cleantech company Verditek plc, has developed a building-integrated PV (BIPV) flexible solar module with a power output of 410 W that can be installed directly on curved surfaces without the need for additional structural support. "Our Lightweight VSG01M panel is the result of years of research and development and can be used on surfaces that were ...

