Ultimovacs ASA - New share capital registered

Oslo, Norway, 2 November 2021

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") on 27 October 2021 regarding the successful placing of a private placement with gross proceeds of NOK 270 million (the "Private Placement").

The share capital increase related to Private Placement has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following such registration, the share capital of the Company is NOK 3,422,176.10 divided into 34,221,761 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For additional information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, Chief Executive Officer

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92 507

Hans Vassgård Eid, Chief Financial Officer

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48 632



