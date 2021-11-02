

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ams OSRAM said it delivered third-quarter results above the midpoint or near the upper end of its guidance. Adjusted operating margin in third quarter was 10% compared to 4%, a year ago. The Group noted that it sees ongoing tightness in chip supply and imbalances in supply chains, particularly in the automotive market. This is introducing revenue volatility into automotive supply chains.



Third quarter adjusted group net income was $12 million, unchanged from a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.02, compared to $0.05. Adjusted group result from operations (EBIT) was $157 million, up from $63 million, last year.



Loss from continuing operations narrowed to $48 million from a loss of $148 million, previous year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.21 compared to a loss of $0.44.



Third quarter group revenues were $1.52 billion, up 6% from prior year. The group's Semiconductors segment contributed strongly to group performance generating 67% of revenues in the third quarter of 2021.



For the fourth quarter, ams OSRAM expects group revenues of $1.36 billion-$1.46 billion, and an adjusted operating (EBIT) margin of 8-11%. On a like-for-like revenue basis to the third quarter without deconsolidation effects, expected fourth quarter group revenues would be $1.405 billion-$1.505 billion, the Group said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de