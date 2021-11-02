DJ Samarkand Group plc: Replacement: Napiers the Herbalists acquisition

The following amendments have been made to the 'Napiers the Herbalists acquisition' announcement released on 2 November 2021 at 07:00.

The contingent consideration has been changed to 'USD0.7m' from 'USD0.7k'

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

2 November 2021

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Napiers the Herbalists acquisition

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology and consumer brand group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Napiers the Herbalists ("Napiers").

Founded in 1860, by the renowned herbalist Duncan Napier in Edinburgh, Napiers is an iconic Scottish brand which still operates from its original apothecary store in Bristo Place and its website Napiers.net. For more than 160 years Napiers has served the people of Edinburgh and beyond with its unique blend of herbal remedies, food supplements, skincare and wellness products. More recently the company has increased its appeal to consumers in Asian markets through its partnership with a large Korean skincare brand and its work with Samarkand as its distributor.

Samarkand has had a commercial relationship with Napiers for more than 3 years. The Group intends to expand Napiers products and services in its home market of the UK and internationally in China and beyond. The directors of Samarkand believe that Napiers is an attractive acquisition for the Group and will make use of Samarkand's technology, supply chains and benefit from synergies between the previous wellness acquisitions of Probio7, Zita West Products and Baba West.

The combined assets of Napiers generated GBP1m of revenue in the year ended 31 March 2021 and an EBITDA of GBP0.24m on an unaudited basis.

Total consideration comprises:

-- Initial consideration of GBP1.7m in cash on a net debt net cash basis;

-- Deferred consideration of GBP0.1m in cash payable between 6 and 9 months after the completion date; and

-- Contingent consideration of up to USD0.7m payable upon certain events occurring post acquisition which willbe settled either in cash or the issuance of new Ordinary Shares, at the discretion of Company

David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer of Samarkand Group, commented: "We've worked with Napiers and their team for a number of years and have always been impressed by the consumer response to the company's story and values. Napiers is a one of a kind truly authentic brand with significant potential. The acquisition signifies a clear execution of the Group's strategy laid out at the time of listing. As we take on the responsibility of looking after Napiers for the next 160 years we are looking forward to bringing it to many more consumers in the UK and internationally."

Monica Wilde, Managing Director of Napiers, commented: "I am delighted that Napiers has found a new home in a Group which can see the considerable prospects of this special brand. We are looking forward to working with the Samarkand team on the next chapter in Napiers history."

For more information, please contact:

Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer http://samarkand.global/ Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) IPO@vsacapital.com Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Robyn Fisher samarkand@almapr.co.uk Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Napiers the Herbalists was founded by Duncan Napier in Edinburgh in 1860. Apart from a brief period, Napiers has traded continuously from its store in Bristo Place Edinburgh. Duncan Napier was a renowned herbalist who exported widely in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Many of the original herbal recipes developed by Duncan Napier remain in use today. More information about Napiers can be found at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duncan_Napier

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley and Temple Spa. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and announced, in May 2021, the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 140 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

