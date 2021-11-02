

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.15 billion, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.5% to $10.83 billion from $6.92 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.15 Bln. vs. $1.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $10.83 Bln vs. $6.92 Bln last year.



