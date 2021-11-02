Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.11.2021
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
WKN: A2DJ2K ISIN: SE0009189608 
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.11.2021 | 11:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, AcouSort AB (563/21)

At the request of AcouSort AB, AcouSort AB equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from November 8, 2021. 

Security name: AcouSort TO 1 2021/2022
---------------------------------------
Short name:   ACOU TO1        
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016830194      
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  239790         
---------------------------------------

Terms: Issue price, Possession of three (3) Warrants entitle the Holder to   
     subscription of one (1) new Share in the Company during the      
     subscription period from and including 1 December 2022 up to and    
     including 9 December 2022 to a subscription price of SEK 25 per new  
     share.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    3 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in AcouSort AB.                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr December 1, 2022 - December 9, 2022.                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  December 7, 2022.                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46
8 463 83 00.
