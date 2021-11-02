ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 05.55 A.M. EDT).
In the Green
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is up over 122% at $3.50
Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is up over 52% at $8.38
Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) is up over 35% at $5.95
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) is up over 26% at $10.64
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is up over 22% at $1.26
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) is up over 17% at $2.45
Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NN) is up over 14% at $14.63
CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is up over 11% at $6.18
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) is up over 11% at $3.85
ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is up over 10% at $2.84
Biophytis SA (BPTS) is up over 9% at $6.55
Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is up over 7% at $1.76
In the Red
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is down over 48% at $57.34
Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is down over 31% at $42.88
Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) is down over 17% at $6.20
Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is down over 17% at $1.38
Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is down over 12% at $8.60
ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is down over 12% at $5.30
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (BTTX) is down over 11% at $15.16
Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is down over 4% at $3.64
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
DELL TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de