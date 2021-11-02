

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 05.55 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is up over 122% at $3.50



Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is up over 52% at $8.38



Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) is up over 35% at $5.95



SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) is up over 26% at $10.64



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is up over 22% at $1.26



Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) is up over 17% at $2.45



Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NN) is up over 14% at $14.63



CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is up over 11% at $6.18



Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) is up over 11% at $3.85



ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is up over 10% at $2.84



Biophytis SA (BPTS) is up over 9% at $6.55



Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is up over 7% at $1.76



In the Red



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is down over 48% at $57.34



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is down over 31% at $42.88



Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) is down over 17% at $6.20



Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) is down over 17% at $1.38



Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is down over 12% at $8.60



ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is down over 12% at $5.30



Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (BTTX) is down over 11% at $15.16



Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is down over 4% at $3.64



