Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.11.2021 | 11:33
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: China (Huai'an) Int'l Food Expo kicks off, highlighting RCEP food industry cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth China (Huai'an) International Food Expo kicked off last Thursday in east China's Jiangsu Huai'an, highlighting food industry cooperation among RCEP members.

Photo shows the Fourth China (Huai'an) International Food Expo kicks off last Thursday in east China's Huai'an, Jiangsu Province.

Theme on "green and innovative development linking fashionable life and food", the expo was accessible to participants from both online exhibition halls and offline featured activities such as themed exhibitions, high-end conference and food tasting events, and attracted over 350 domestic and foreign companies to exhibit new technologies, new achievements and new products.

According to Chen Zhichang, party chief of Huai'an, the expo would provide a professional and international vision, and exhibition opportunities to the participants and exhibitors.

During the expo, the first roundtable meeting on food industry cooperation among RCEP member countries was held, focusing on trade barriers elimination, trade facilitation enhancement, tariffs and trade costs reducing, and international cooperation improvement.

Meanwhile, the China Chamber of International Commerce issued a proposal on boosting food industry cooperation and enhancing trade facilitation among RCEP members.

Huai'an will further deepen economic and trade cooperation, actively integrate into the international economic flow based on RCEP mechanism and build the expo into an influential event for exhibition, mutual benefit and win-win, said Shi Zhijun, acting mayor of Huai'an.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324566.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676260/1.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.