

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $629 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $446 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $701 million or $1.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $4.92 billion from $4.53 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $701 Mln. vs. $544 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.75 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.92 Bln vs. $4.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.68 - $1.78



