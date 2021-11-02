DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc
/ Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 39. Interim Report
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)
Guildford, United Kingdom, 02.11.2021
Linde plc
