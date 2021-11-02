EVOX THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: Evox Therapeutics Expands Its Exosome Patent Portfolio

Newly issued patent covers proprietary approach for loading nucleic acids into exosomes



OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, today announced that the Company has been granted a new European patent, EP3706796, to add to its growing patent portfolio. This patent covers exosomes loaded with nucleic acids or ribonuclear protein complexes.

The granted claims add to Evox's patent estate, providing further protection for exosomes carrying therapeutic nucleic acid cargos such as mRNA, shRNA, miRNA, gRNA or plasmids. The claims cover a proprietary method of loading exosomes with nucleic acids via binding to nucleic acid binding proteins PUF, Cas6, Cas13 or a nucleic acid aptamer binding protein, and they reinforce the Company's leading position within field of exosome therapeutics.

"This additional European grant further bolsters the strength of our existing therapeutic exosome patent portfolio, which already includes U.S.-and-European-issued patents broadly covering exosomes containing any chemically modified nucleic acid," said Antonin de Fougerolles, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evox. "This new patent provides additional protection for our internal and partnered programs, in which we aim to use exosomes to deliver long lasting cargos such as mRNA, plasmids or gene editing tools."

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEXTM technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

