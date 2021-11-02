

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $8.15 billion, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.69 billion or $1.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 134.3% to $24.09 billion from $10.28 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $7.69 Bln. vs. $3.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $24.09 Bln vs. $10.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.13 - $4.18 Full year revenue guidance: $81.0 - $82.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de