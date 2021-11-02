

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.13 billion, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $1.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 135.8% to $4.48 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.13 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.48 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



