Dienstag, 02.11.2021
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
WKN: A2ASKL ISIN: SE0009143993 
Frankfurt
02.11.21
11:45 Uhr
1,692 Euro
+0,054
+3,30 %
PR Newswire
02.11.2021 | 12:21
Swedish Stirling AB: Q3, 2021 report

Swedish Stirling AB publishes its Q3, 2021 report today.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish clean tech company Swedish Stirling AB is publishing its interim report for the period 01-07-2021 - 30-09-2021 today. The report is available for download in its entirety on the company's website. Significant events during the period include the following:

  • Net sales for the quarter amounted to TSEK 50 (TSEK -). Total operating income and own work capitalised for the quarter was TSEK 10,666 (TSEK 7,135).
  • Earnings per share, before dilution, for the quarter was SEK -0.13(SEK -0.24).
  • Mia Engnes, Director of Northvolt Ett, was elected to serve on the Board as a new member of Swedish Stirling's supervisory board at an Extraordinary General Assembly. She replaces board member Andreas Ahlström.
  • CEO Gunnar Larsson exercised 250 warrants to subscribe to 2,500,000 new shares in Swedish Stirling AB, which raised approximately SEK 5,740,000 for the Company. Following the transaction, Gunnar Larsson's holding in Swedish Stirling stands at 3,760,000 shares, which corresponds to 2.9 percent of the shares.
  • The Company appointed Dan Hillén as new CFO and member of the Company's management group. He has a solid background in the CFO role for several other companies, and most recently worked as CFO for Alelion. He assumed his duties on 1 October 2021.

Material events after the end of the period:

  • Swedish Stirling has been approved by Nasdaq First North for listing on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The first trading day was 6 November 2020. The company has been delisted from NGM Nordic SME and the last trading day was 5 November 2020.

CONTACT:

Sven Ljungberg, CCO, Swedish Stirling AB, +46 (0)31 385 88 30 ir@swedishstirling.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-stirling/r/swedish-stirling-ab--q3--2021-report,c3445268

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14881/3445268/1490083.pdf

Swedish Stirling Q3 2021 ENG

