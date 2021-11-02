

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $78.5 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $262.7 million, or $2.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $273.5 million or $2.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $1.81 billion from $1.57 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $273.5 Mln. vs. $225.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.33 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.



