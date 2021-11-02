Fixed Income: Member name change on Strukturinvest Fondkommission AB

Strukturinvest Fondkommission AB has changed name to Strivo AB. This change is effective in Genium INET as of 29th of October, 2021. The member identity ST SIF in Genium INET will remain unchanged. Member: Strivo AB GENIUM INET ID: ST SIF Valid in Genium INET system as of: The 29th of October, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Axel Holm, telephone +4684056812. Nordic Fixed Income Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024186