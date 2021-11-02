

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stericycle Inc. (SRCL):



-Earnings: -$66.0 million in Q3 vs. -$81.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.72 in Q3 vs. -$0.89 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.5 million or $0.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.60 per share -Revenue: $648.9 million in Q3 vs. $636.4 million in the same period last year.



