Petra Diamonds Ltd - Temporary suspension of debt securities' listing

2 November 2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Temporary suspension of debt securities' listing

The Company's US$336,656,000 notes due in 2026 were admitted to listing on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market in May 2021 following the Petra group's capital restructuring. Euronext Dublin has confirmed by announcement today a temporary suspension of this listing. The suspension is an automatic consequence of a delay by Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury plc (the "Issuer") to publish its audited financial statements by 29 October 2021, as publication of such statements within four months' of an issuer's financial year end is a requirement of the Issuer's retail notes' listing.

The Issuer's audited financial statements have already been prepared and are expected to be audited and signed-off within the next fortnight at which point the financial statements will be published as required. The temporary suspension from listing will be lifted immediately following such publication.

Petra announced the 2021 financial year end results for the Petra group in its July trading update and announced its first quarter financial year 2022 results last month. These updates can be found here: https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/news/

